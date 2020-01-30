Mitie Group (LON:MTO) Given Buy Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Mitie Group (LON:MTO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 285 ($3.75) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 114.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt cut their price target on shares of Mitie Group from GBX 145 ($1.91) to GBX 144 ($1.89) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mitie Group in a report on Monday, October 7th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mitie Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Mitie Group in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 188.80 ($2.48).

LON:MTO traded up GBX 2.40 ($0.03) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 133.10 ($1.75). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,000. Mitie Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 111.20 ($1.46) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 170.10 ($2.24). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 140.39 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 148.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 926.10, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $478.93 million and a P/E ratio of 7.19.

Mitie Group Company Profile

Mitie Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers engineering services, such as technical and building maintenance services, as well as offers specialist services, such as heating, cooling, lighting, water treatment, and building controls; and security services and products, including security personnel, emergency mobile response solutions, and fire and security systems.

