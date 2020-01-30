Mitie Group (LON:MTO) Receives “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Mitie Group (LON:MTO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

MTO has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Mitie Group in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Peel Hunt reduced their price objective on shares of Mitie Group from GBX 145 ($1.91) to GBX 144 ($1.89) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Mitie Group in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mitie Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 188.80 ($2.48).

MTO stock opened at GBX 132.70 ($1.75) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 926.10. Mitie Group has a 1 year low of GBX 111.20 ($1.46) and a 1 year high of GBX 170.10 ($2.24). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 140.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 148.67. The firm has a market cap of $478.29 million and a PE ratio of 7.17.

About Mitie Group

Mitie Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers engineering services, such as technical and building maintenance services, as well as offers specialist services, such as heating, cooling, lighting, water treatment, and building controls; and security services and products, including security personnel, emergency mobile response solutions, and fire and security systems.

