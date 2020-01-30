MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 110.08% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MiX Telematics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine raised MiX Telematics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

Shares of NYSE:MIXT traded down $0.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.28. 330,871 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,003. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.93 million, a PE ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.77. MiX Telematics has a 52 week low of $11.96 and a 52 week high of $20.07.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $35.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MiX Telematics will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MIXT. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in MiX Telematics by 21.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,100,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,496,000 after buying an additional 194,224 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its position in MiX Telematics by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,033,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,930,000 after acquiring an additional 224,161 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in MiX Telematics by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 944,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,633,000 after acquiring an additional 28,407 shares in the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MiX Telematics by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 924,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,472,000 after acquiring an additional 520,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GCA Investment Management LLC lifted its position in MiX Telematics by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. GCA Investment Management LLC now owns 706,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,019,000 after acquiring an additional 187,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.11% of the company’s stock.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager, a solution for fleet owners and managers to track and monitor vehicles.

