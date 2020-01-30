Mizuho Boosts ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $325.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Mizuho from $290.00 to $325.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential downside of 3.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NOW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $332.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $310.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $321.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $360.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.54.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded up $24.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $337.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,888,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,809. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.91. ServiceNow has a fifty-two week low of $187.01 and a fifty-two week high of $318.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,873.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $951.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.35, for a total transaction of $472,573.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,700,037.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Patricia L. Wadors sold 1,559 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.20, for a total transaction of $372,912.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,094 shares in the company, valued at $740,084.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 87,050 shares of company stock worth $23,803,624. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Beacon Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $0. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 118.0% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 109 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

