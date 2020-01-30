Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:MFG) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:MFG) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Mizuho Financial Group in a report released on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Ban expects that the bank will earn $0.37 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mizuho Financial Group’s FY2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

MFG has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered Mizuho Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on Mizuho Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE MFG traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $2.98. 5,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,470. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.17 billion, a PE ratio of 99.17 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.05. Mizuho Financial Group has a one year low of $2.66 and a one year high of $3.28.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter.

In other news, insider Cairns Brett 103,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,866,792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,257,000 after purchasing an additional 132,375 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 13,575 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Balentine LLC boosted its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 12,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 86,077 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 16,961 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and Asia/Oceania. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

