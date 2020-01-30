Mizuho Increases Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target to $195.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Mizuho from $180.00 to $195.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software giant’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a price objective (up previously from ) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Cleveland Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $189.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.87.

MSFT stock traded up $5.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $173.04. The stock had a trading volume of 40,292,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,817,586. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $102.35 and a 1-year high of $168.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1,262.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $160.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 39.14%. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.01, for a total transaction of $360,025.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 118,944 shares in the company, valued at $17,129,125.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $5,971,425. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Microsoft by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,357 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 19,714 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.4% in the second quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 3,875 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% in the second quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 307,097 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $41,139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

