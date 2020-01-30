Mizuho Reiterates Buy Rating for Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC)

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Mizuho in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $80.00 price objective on the data storage provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.47% from the company’s previous close.

WDC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Western Digital from to in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cowen raised Western Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Cleveland Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Western Digital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

WDC traded up $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $66.96. 8,626,246 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,253,371. Western Digital has a 52 week low of $35.61 and a 52 week high of $72.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a PE ratio of -12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.88.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Western Digital will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 1,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $72,758.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen D. Milligan sold 4,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $314,633.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,451 shares of company stock valued at $2,684,999. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Western Digital during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 62.1% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 488 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Digital in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

