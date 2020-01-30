MNPCoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $75.00 (MNP)

MNPCoin (CURRENCY:MNP) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 30th. In the last seven days, MNPCoin has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar. MNPCoin has a total market capitalization of $11,193.00 and approximately $75.00 worth of MNPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MNPCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and Crex24.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $294.60 or 0.03114678 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010575 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00192641 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00030623 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00122061 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MNPCoin Coin Profile

MNPCoin’s total supply is 4,237,567 coins and its circulating supply is 2,191,996 coins. MNPCoin’s official Twitter account is @MNPCoin. MNPCoin’s official website is mnpcoin.pro.

MNPCoin Coin Trading

MNPCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MNPCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MNPCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MNPCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

