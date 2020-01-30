MOAC Reaches Market Capitalization of $12.29 Million (MOAC)

MOAC (CURRENCY:MOAC) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. MOAC has a total market cap of $12.29 million and $19,219.00 worth of MOAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MOAC coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00002059 BTC on popular exchanges including $13.77, $24.43, $20.33 and $18.94. During the last week, MOAC has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MOAC Coin Profile

MOAC uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2018. MOAC’s total supply is 151,205,864 coins and its circulating supply is 62,463,334 coins. The Reddit community for MOAC is /r/MOAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MOAC is moac.io. MOAC’s official message board is medium.com/@moac_io. MOAC’s official Twitter account is @moac_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MOAC

MOAC can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $18.94, $33.94, $50.98, $13.77, $10.39, $51.55, $7.50, $32.15, $20.33, $24.68, $5.60 and $24.43. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MOAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MOAC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MOAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

