Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.30 Per Share

Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 0.303 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This is an increase from Mobile Mini’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Mobile Mini has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Mobile Mini has a payout ratio of 50.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Mobile Mini to earn $2.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.2%.

Get Mobile Mini alerts:

MINI stock opened at $42.54 on Thursday. Mobile Mini has a 12 month low of $29.02 and a 12 month high of $45.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $159.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.63 million. Mobile Mini had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mobile Mini will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sidoti increased their price target on shares of Mobile Mini from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer set a $42.00 price target on shares of Mobile Mini and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Mobile Mini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mobile Mini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Mobile Mini from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

About Mobile Mini

Mobile Mini, Inc provides portable storage and specialty containment solutions. It operates through three segments: Storage Solutions North America, Storage Solutions United Kingdom, and Tank & Pump Solutions. The company offers various portable storage and office products, including steel storage containers and steel ground level offices serving construction companies, large and small retailers, medical centers, schools, utilities, distributors, the military, hotels, restaurants, entertainment complexes, and households for application in the storage of construction materials and equipment, retail and manufacturing inventory, documents and records, and other goods.

Featured Article: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.