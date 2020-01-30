Mobileiron (MOBL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $52.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.65 million. Mobileiron had a negative return on equity of 100.03% and a negative net margin of 23.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect Mobileiron to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOBL opened at $4.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $532.74 million, a P/E ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 1.53. Mobileiron has a 1 year low of $4.47 and a 1 year high of $7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.88.

In other Mobileiron news, VP Sohail M. Parekh sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total transaction of $181,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 455,835 shares in the company, valued at $2,064,932.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory Randolph sold 19,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $90,559.23. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 384,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,739,746.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MOBL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Mobileiron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Mobileiron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Mobileiron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mobileiron in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.81.

MobileIron, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience worldwide. It offers MobileIron security platform, which includes MobileIron unified endpoint management, a comprehensive security platform that provides the fundamental visibility and IT controls to secure, manage, and monitor various corporate or employee-owned mobile devices or desktops that access business-critical data; MobileIron Access to block untrusted devices and apps from accessing cloud services based on security posture and compliance, as well as provide single sign-on and multifactor authentication for applications on the device; and MobileIron Tunnel that provides secure connectivity through a per-app VPN to connect applications to back-end services.

