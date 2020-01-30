MODEL-X-coin (MODX) Hits Market Cap of $76,454.00

MODEL-X-coin (CURRENCY:MODX) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Over the last seven days, MODEL-X-coin has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. One MODEL-X-coin token can currently be bought for about $0.0063 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and Crex24. MODEL-X-coin has a market cap of $76,454.00 and $4.00 worth of MODEL-X-coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $296.01 or 0.03110667 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010528 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00192460 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00030503 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00122392 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MODEL-X-coin Token Profile

MODEL-X-coin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,050,832 tokens. MODEL-X-coin’s official Twitter account is @ModelX_Webcam. MODEL-X-coin’s official website is model-x.net.

MODEL-X-coin Token Trading

MODEL-X-coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MODEL-X-coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MODEL-X-coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MODEL-X-coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

