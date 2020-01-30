Moeda Loyalty Points (MDA) Market Capitalization Achieves $18.98 Million

Moeda Loyalty Points (CURRENCY:MDA) traded up 19.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. During the last week, Moeda Loyalty Points has traded 32.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Moeda Loyalty Points has a total market capitalization of $18.98 million and approximately $3.44 million worth of Moeda Loyalty Points was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moeda Loyalty Points token can now be bought for about $0.97 or 0.00010225 BTC on exchanges including Binance, LBank, OKEx and Gate.io.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $293.95 or 0.03103563 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010569 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00197019 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00030484 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00123270 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Moeda Loyalty Points Token Profile

Moeda Loyalty Points launched on July 17th, 2017. Moeda Loyalty Points’ total supply is 19,628,888 tokens. Moeda Loyalty Points’ official Twitter account is @moedabanking and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moeda Loyalty Points’ official website is moeda.in. The Reddit community for Moeda Loyalty Points is /r/MoedaBanking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Moeda Loyalty Points

Moeda Loyalty Points can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Gate.io, Binance, LBank and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moeda Loyalty Points directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moeda Loyalty Points should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moeda Loyalty Points using one of the exchanges listed above.

