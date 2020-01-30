Mogo Finance Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MOGO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $12.82 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Mogo Finance Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MOGO) to post sales of $12.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mogo Finance Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.57 million to $13.00 million. Mogo Finance Technology reported sales of $12.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mogo Finance Technology will report full year sales of $50.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $50.08 million to $50.29 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $58.56 million, with estimates ranging from $55.95 million to $61.56 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Mogo Finance Technology.

Mogo Finance Technology (NASDAQ:MOGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.20 million. Mogo Finance Technology had a negative return on equity of 58,807.58% and a negative net margin of 13.26%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Mogo Finance Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Mogo Finance Technology stock opened at $2.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $71.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 1.56. Mogo Finance Technology has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $4.05.

Mogo Finance Technology Company Profile

Mogo Finance Technology Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company offers solutions that help consumers to manage and control their finances. It offers free credit score monitoring; MogoProtect, an identity fraud protection solution; MogoCard, a Mogo Visa Platinum Prepaid Card; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage solution; MogoCrypto account; and MogoMoney that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin, as well as access to consumer credit products.

