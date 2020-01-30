Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) Shares Purchased by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 758.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 705,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 623,700 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.33% of Molson Coors Brewing worth $38,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 45,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 16,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 141.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

TAP has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Molson Coors Brewing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a report on Sunday, December 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Molson Coors Brewing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays downgraded Molson Coors Brewing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $59.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Molson Coors Brewing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.75.

Shares of NYSE TAP traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.24. 89,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,399,809. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a 1 year low of $49.82 and a 1 year high of $67.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. Molson Coors Brewing had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Molson Coors Brewing

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

