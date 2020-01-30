Monarch Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,508 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for 2.5% of Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 30,517,061 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,507,848,000 after buying an additional 839,300 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 13.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,589,214 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,066,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496,113 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 155.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,446,107 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $862,012,000 after purchasing an additional 10,621,798 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 13.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,745,642 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $777,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth $444,882,000. Institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSCO. Edward Jones raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $46.00 price objective on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.78.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,223,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,509,475. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.40 and a twelve month high of $58.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 21.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

In other news, EVP Irving Tan sold 10,733 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $480,945.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,716,237.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $3,163,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 352,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,933,406.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 388,864 shares of company stock valued at $17,474,321. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

