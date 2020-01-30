Monero Classic (XMC) Trading 5.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded up 24.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Over the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar. One Monero Classic coin can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00003890 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, HitBTC and TradeOgre. Monero Classic has a market capitalization of $6.60 million and $2,451.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.22 or 0.00773037 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001258 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001808 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Monero Classic Profile

Monero Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 17,924,190 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic. Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org.

Monero Classic Coin Trading

Monero Classic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Gate.io and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

