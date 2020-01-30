Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Purchased by Pembroke Management LTD

Pembroke Management LTD lifted its position in Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,154 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD owned 0.16% of Mongodb worth $12,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Mongodb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mongodb by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Mongodb by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,875,000 after acquiring an additional 6,666 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Mongodb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mongodb by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 77.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mongodb news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 20,000 shares of Mongodb stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $3,000,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,467 shares in the company, valued at $17,624,748.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Eliot Horowitz sold 16,000 shares of Mongodb stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.18, for a total value of $2,306,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 110,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,917,327.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 189,671 shares of company stock worth $25,465,133 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 40.04% of the company’s stock.

Mongodb stock traded up $8.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $167.43. 2,002,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,151,106. Mongodb Inc has a 52-week low of $86.51 and a 52-week high of $184.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.62 and a beta of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.51.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.32. Mongodb had a negative return on equity of 46.17% and a negative net margin of 35.22%. The company had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mongodb Inc will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MDB shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Mongodb in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Mongodb from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on shares of Mongodb in a research report on Monday. Nomura lifted their price objective on Mongodb from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Mongodb from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Mongodb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.64.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

