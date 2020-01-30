Monmouth R.E. Inv. (MNR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $40.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.22 million. On average, analysts expect Monmouth R.E. Inv. to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MNR stock opened at $14.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 9.16, a quick ratio of 9.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Monmouth R.E. Inv. has a 1 year low of $12.76 and a 1 year high of $15.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.19 and a beta of 0.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

In other news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 4,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $120,348.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,741,296.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Umh Properties, Inc. acquired 17,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.86 per share, for a total transaction of $255,517.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 18,960 shares of company stock worth $280,930 over the last 90 days. 4.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MNR. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. Company Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

