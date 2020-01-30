Monolith (TKN) Market Capitalization Reaches $5.12 Million

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. Over the last seven days, Monolith has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Monolith has a market capitalization of $5.12 million and $65,720.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monolith token can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00001670 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bancor Network, Livecoin and Ethfinex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00036740 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $524.16 or 0.05602166 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00025335 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00128364 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00016456 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002637 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00034153 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Monolith Token Profile

TKN is a token. It was first traded on May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,694,387 tokens. Monolith’s official website is monolith.xyz. The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monolith’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Monolith is medium.com/@Monolith.

Buying and Selling Monolith

Monolith can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, IDEX, HitBTC, Bancor Network and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monolith should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monolith using one of the exchanges listed above.

