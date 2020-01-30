Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.35-2.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.275-1.29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.3 billion.Monro also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.35-2.45 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ MNRO opened at $70.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.99. Monro has a 12 month low of $63.86 and a 12 month high of $89.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.76.

Get Monro alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Monro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monro from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim raised shares of Monro from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Monro from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Monro from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $83.80.

In related news, Director Peter J. Solomon sold 5,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.89, for a total value of $408,475.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Monro

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.