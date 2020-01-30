Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.35-2.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.275-1.29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.30 billion.Monro also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.35-2.45 EPS.

MNRO stock traded down $5.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $65.00. The company had a trading volume of 18,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,645. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.99. Monro has a 12 month low of $63.86 and a 12 month high of $89.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.76.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Monro to $75.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Monro from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Monro from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Monro from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Monro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $83.80.

In other news, Director Peter J. Solomon sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total value of $389,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About Monro

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

