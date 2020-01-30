Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Acquires 201,572 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 74.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 471,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 201,572 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up 1.6% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $16,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter worth $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 195.6% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,743,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,636,520. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. Bank of America Corp has a 12 month low of $26.21 and a 12 month high of $35.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.64.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.15%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.49%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BAC. Wells Fargo & Co set a $34.00 target price on Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine cut Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.29.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

