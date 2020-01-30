Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Buys 276 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOOG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,496.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,675.00 target price (up from $1,460.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 17th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,546.00 to $1,769.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,527.47.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $17.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1,440.92. The company had a trading volume of 597,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,532. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,398.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,272.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.78. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,025.00 and a 12 month high of $1,503.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,001.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). The business had revenue of $40.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $13.06 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 25 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,265.00, for a total transaction of $31,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,306,095. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 54 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,276.45, for a total value of $68,928.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,262.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,687,187 shares of company stock worth $337,436,197 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

