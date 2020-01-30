Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Buys 5,224 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 73,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,224 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $6,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 23.3% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 58.4% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $9,119,201.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,478,884.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MRK. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.00 target price on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.38.

MRK traded down $0.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $86.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,878,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,391,769. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $219.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.52. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $72.23 and a one year high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.27. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.16% and a net margin of 20.26%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.22%.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

