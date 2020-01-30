Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Purchases 536 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 33.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,128 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Provident Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 12.9% in the third quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,107,000 after buying an additional 6,696 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 195,491 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $87,118,000 after buying an additional 5,442 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 7.9% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 246,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $82,958,000 after buying an additional 17,990 shares during the period. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 12.9% in the third quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 13,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,874,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.21, for a total value of $1,218,137.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,995 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.96, for a total transaction of $1,961,385.20. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLK traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $534.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,118. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $401.82 and a fifty-two week high of $547.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $81.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $513.14 and a 200-day moving average of $468.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 31.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a $3.63 dividend. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 46.35%.

BLK has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 target price (up previously from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $547.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $565.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $545.58.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.