Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 84.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,637 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,039 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in Danaher by 116.3% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Danaher by 180.5% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank increased its position in Danaher by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 77.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wolfe Research set a $154.00 target price on shares of Danaher and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.69.

Shares of DHR stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $165.79. 171,593 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,104,712. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $105.59 and a 12 month high of $166.18. The company has a market cap of $117.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $156.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.04%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

