Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Sells 2,208 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC trimmed its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,572 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,208 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 1.7% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $17,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 18,464.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,185,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,592,000 after buying an additional 5,157,354 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $21,483,952,000 after buying an additional 2,773,330 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $235,333,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Visa by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,306,099 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,084,712,000 after buying an additional 783,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Visa by 243.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 997,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $171,558,000 after buying an additional 706,744 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total value of $567,637.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,740 shares in the company, valued at $41,567,104.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $2,400,586.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 254,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,183,026.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,316 shares of company stock valued at $5,579,434 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Visa from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Visa from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Visa from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on Visa from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.32.

Shares of V stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $205.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,856,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,587,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $193.44 and a 200-day moving average of $182.30. The company has a market capitalization of $399.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.68, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.93. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $133.30 and a 12-month high of $210.13.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

