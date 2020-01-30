Moody National Bank Trust Division Takes Position in Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO)

Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 124.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (up previously from $49.00) on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.08.

In other Apollo Global Management news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 3,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $183,975,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 46.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE APO traded down $4.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.06. The stock had a trading volume of 5,134,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534,812. The company has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Apollo Global Management LLC has a 12 month low of $27.13 and a 12 month high of $52.42.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $401.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management LLC will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

