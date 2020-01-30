Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires 1,279 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,542 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 127.4% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 241 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski purchased 2,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $193.81 per share, with a total value of $500,029.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at $500,029.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $194.12 per share, with a total value of $194,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 88,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,179,620. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 7,380 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,223 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $1.02 on Thursday, reaching $215.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,213,363. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52-week low of $173.41 and a 52-week high of $221.93. The company has a market cap of $158.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.43.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.09% and a negative return on equity of 85.71%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.26.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

