Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires 14,578 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 192.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,578 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 14,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 80.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter.

FTSM stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.21. 1,127 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 728,474. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.12. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $59.91 and a 52 week high of $60.22.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.104 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th.

