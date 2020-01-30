Moors & Cabot Inc. Boosts Stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 29.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,280 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paypal by 54.8% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 4,248 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Natixis increased its holdings in Paypal by 1,020.3% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 78,611 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,998,000 after buying an additional 71,594 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Paypal by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,983,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,582,649,000 after buying an additional 1,194,180 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Paypal in the second quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Paypal by 59.5% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,963 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total transaction of $275,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,274 shares in the company, valued at $11,959,677.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $2,693,550.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 407,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,708,160.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,379 shares of company stock valued at $6,074,226 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a report on Monday, January 20th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Paypal in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Paypal from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Paypal from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.87.

Shares of PYPL traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $116.25. 8,700,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,493,491. Paypal Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $121.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Paypal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

