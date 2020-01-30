Moors & Cabot Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 49.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 3,971 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,056,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,275,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $748,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 40,640 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered PPG Industries from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on PPG Industries in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on PPG Industries from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.28.

PPG stock traded down $1.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $121.71. The stock had a trading volume of 46,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,042. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.36 and a 1-year high of $134.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.28.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.80%.

In other news, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 30,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $3,958,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 149,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,484,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

Further Reading: Diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.