Moors & Cabot Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,381 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,307 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 360.0% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 460 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 840 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 234,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total transaction of $14,801,861.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WBA shares. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.69.

NASDAQ:WBA traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.30. 1,988,985 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,394,443. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.43 and a 200 day moving average of $55.53. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a twelve month low of $49.03 and a twelve month high of $74.94. The company has a market capitalization of $46.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $34.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

