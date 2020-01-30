Moors & Cabot Inc. Cuts Holdings in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its position in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,698 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Metlife were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MET. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Metlife in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Metlife in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Metlife in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Metlife by 37.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Metlife during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 74.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Metlife in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Metlife from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine raised Metlife from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.13.

NYSE:MET traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.44. The stock had a trading volume of 191,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,859,078. The company has a market capitalization of $46.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.13. Metlife Inc has a 1-year low of $41.41 and a 1-year high of $52.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $16.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.37 billion. Metlife had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Metlife Inc will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.65%.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

