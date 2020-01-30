Moors & Cabot Inc. Decreases Holdings in Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU)

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) by 68.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 108,950 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Mdu Resources Group were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mdu Resources Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,836,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Mdu Resources Group by 14.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 261,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,746,000 after buying an additional 33,294 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Mdu Resources Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 204,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,287,000 after buying an additional 6,074 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Mdu Resources Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 295,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,617,000 after buying an additional 7,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mdu Resources Group in the second quarter worth approximately $42,274,000. 66.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDU traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.70. The stock had a trading volume of 315,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,765. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.36 and a 200 day moving average of $28.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.41. Mdu Resources Group Inc has a 1 year low of $24.37 and a 1 year high of $30.21.

Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Mdu Resources Group had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mdu Resources Group Inc will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were paid a $0.2075 dividend. This is a boost from Mdu Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 11th. Mdu Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.14%.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

