Moors & Cabot Inc. Grows Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in CSX by 28,294.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,091,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $283,389,000 after buying an additional 4,076,669 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CSX by 20.5% in the third quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,895,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $893,288,000 after buying an additional 2,197,670 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 405.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,119,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $146,841,000 after buying an additional 1,700,080 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in CSX in the third quarter worth about $79,508,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CSX by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,210,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,730,073,000 after buying an additional 1,127,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CSX. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.14.

NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $77.01. 115,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,813,895. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.64. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.97 and a fifty-two week high of $80.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $59.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.21.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. CSX’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

