Moors & Cabot Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth $28,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 39.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $220.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,793,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,323,342. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $215.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.85. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $162.89 and a 1-year high of $225.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.4577 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

