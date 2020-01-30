Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 31.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,073 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 6,530 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OXY. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,480,351 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,967,308,000 after buying an additional 6,884,914 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,311,398 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $669,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,424 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 300.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,024,009 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $90,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,954 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 157.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,158,949 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $96,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,915,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $129,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bob Shearer purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.96 per share, with a total value of $194,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 24,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,533.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack B. Moore purchased 12,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.61 per share, for a total transaction of $498,069.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 129,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,988,527.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 35,900 shares of company stock worth $1,393,129 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.44. 4,583,635 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,293,288. The stock has a market cap of $36.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.44. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $37.25 and a 12 month high of $68.83.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.07%.

OXY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.22.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

