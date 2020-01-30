Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $1.15 Million Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 66.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,419 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 8,550 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 135.5% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 4,200,323 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $179,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416,447 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 43,294.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,780,475 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $76,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776,372 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter worth $47,696,000. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 201.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,537,875 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $65,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,834 shares during the period. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 241.1% during the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 1,319,762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $56,551,000 after acquiring an additional 932,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MU traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.36. The stock had a trading volume of 19,188,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,650,548. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.34. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $32.14 and a one year high of $60.56. The firm has a market cap of $59.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Micron Technology had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MU shares. Longbow Research raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (up from $59.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.97.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,032,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,160,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,934 shares of company stock valued at $2,712,417. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

