Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $1.86 Million Holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 86.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 87,944 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 93.7% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 6,837 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $703,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 60,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,997,000 after acquiring an additional 9,427 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total transaction of $107,094.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,091.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,288 shares in the company, valued at $3,493,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,676 shares of company stock valued at $10,741,204 over the last 90 days. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from to in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.52.

NYSE:FIS traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $146.90. 71,687 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,716,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.48. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 1 year low of $103.75 and a 1 year high of $150.42. The company has a market cap of $90.94 billion, a PE ratio of 69.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.63.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fidelity National Information Servcs

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

