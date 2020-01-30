Moors & Cabot Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 82.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,500 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 25.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 233,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,224,000 after buying an additional 47,183 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the second quarter worth $274,000. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the third quarter worth $1,844,000. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the third quarter worth $555,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hershey by 78.5% during the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,628,000 after acquiring an additional 24,489 shares in the last quarter. 53.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 2,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $450,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.15, for a total value of $211,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,515,353.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,135 shares of company stock valued at $8,170,302 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group set a $147.00 price target on shares of Hershey and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.94.

Shares of NYSE HSY traded up $4.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $155.56. The stock had a trading volume of 667,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,759. Hershey Co has a fifty-two week low of $100.80 and a fifty-two week high of $162.20. The company has a market cap of $31.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.25.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. Hershey had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Hershey Co will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.773 per share. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 57.65%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

