Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases 7,801 Shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 421.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,801 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 684,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,459,000 after purchasing an additional 49,641 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 6,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 65,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,233,000 after acquiring an additional 25,791 shares during the period. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Simon Property Group to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut Simon Property Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $174.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays set a $218.00 price objective on Simon Property Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.44.

Shares of SPG stock traded down $3.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $136.52. The stock had a trading volume of 51,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,452,397. Simon Property Group Inc has a 12-month low of $139.81 and a 12-month high of $186.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $145.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.34.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by ($1.28). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 66.93% and a net margin of 40.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.08 EPS for the current year.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

