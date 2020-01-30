Moors & Cabot Inc. Reduces Stake in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 29.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,194 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 273,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,794,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 55,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 9,607 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 49,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KHC. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.55.

NASDAQ:KHC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.65. 3,167,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,067,512. Kraft Heinz Co has a twelve month low of $24.86 and a twelve month high of $48.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.30 and a 200 day moving average of $29.64. The stock has a market cap of $36.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.78.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 42.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

