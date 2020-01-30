Moors & Cabot Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 68.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 49,342 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 5,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 131.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 35,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after buying an additional 20,087 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 286.0% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Shares of GILD stock traded down $0.70 on Thursday, reaching $63.60. 5,281,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,275,880. The stock has a market cap of $80.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.93. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.89 and a 1-year high of $70.50.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $1,002,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,478.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total transaction of $190,658.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,504.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,945 shares of company stock valued at $2,627,027. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GILD. BidaskClub downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird set a $76.00 price target on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $67.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.91.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.