Moors & Cabot Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,117 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,246 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in Target by 161.0% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 261 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Target in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in Target in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners grew its position in Target by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 334 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

In other Target news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $842,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $277,882.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,596,675.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Target from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.14.

Shares of TGT stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $113.58. 2,552,167 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,853,326. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.51. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $69.07 and a 1-year high of $130.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $58.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.56.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The company had revenue of $18.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.