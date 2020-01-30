Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 123,297 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK)

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) by 68.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 123,297 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 237.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

PK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Park Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.73.

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $22.41. The company had a trading volume of 60,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,995,168. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.33. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc has a twelve month low of $21.68 and a twelve month high of $33.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.87 and a 200-day moving average of $24.45.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $672.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.27 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 4.09%. Equities analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from Park Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 74.32%.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

