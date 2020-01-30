Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 22,433 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 51.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,433 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 20,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PM shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.17.

NYSE PM traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $83.43. The company had a trading volume of 304,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,385,986. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.27 and a 52 week high of $92.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 91.76%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

