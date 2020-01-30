Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 34,271 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 121,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,271 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 1.1% of Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $11,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. BancorpSouth Bank grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.1% in the third quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 50,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 37,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 11,876 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 260.4% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 801,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,143,000 after purchasing an additional 579,388 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.2% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,519,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,060,000 after purchasing an additional 123,617 shares during the period. Finally, Ashburton Jersey Ltd raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% in the third quarter. Ashburton Jersey Ltd now owns 210,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,756,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. 74.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $9,119,201.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,478,884.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.38.

MRK stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $86.41. The company had a trading volume of 3,031,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,391,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.23 and a 1 year high of $92.64. The company has a market capitalization of $219.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.83.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 48.16%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.22%.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

