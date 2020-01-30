Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 3,762 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,762 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $6,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

In other The Coca-Cola news, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 139,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,800,912. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $460,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,052,254. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,289 shares of company stock valued at $6,819,575 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KO. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group raised The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Guggenheim set a $59.00 target price on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.53.

KO traded up $1.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.66. 10,815,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,764,238. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.92. The Coca-Cola Co has a fifty-two week low of $44.42 and a fifty-two week high of $57.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.42.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

